Market cap of Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] reaches 520.21M – now what?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.57%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Ribbon Delivers Integrated IT Managed Services Offering to Global Enterprises.

Integrated digital transformation solution, already deployed by one of the world’s largest automobile brands, delivers gradual migration strategy for Microsoft Teams Direct.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is collaborating with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, to deliver an integrated IT Managed Services offering to global enterprises.

Over the last 12 months, RBBN stock dropped by -61.58%. The one-year Ribbon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.6. The average equity rating for RBBN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $520.21 million, with 148.18 million shares outstanding and 119.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 466.76K shares, RBBN stock reached a trading volume of 700195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. On November 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 8 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RBBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.57. With this latest performance, RBBN shares dropped by -34.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.98 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ribbon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +49.28. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.24.

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RBBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346 million, or 67.80% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 49,949,398, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 8,476,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.54 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.89 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 2.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 3,768,818 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,669,771 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 93,891,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,329,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,738 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 491,979 shares during the same period.