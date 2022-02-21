Market cap of Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] reaches 1.82B – now what?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.68 during the day while it closed the day at $9.51. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Hillman to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8:30am ET. Participants may join the call by dialing either the toll-free or international number below a few minutes before the call start time.

Hillman Solutions Corp. stock has also loss -1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLMN stock has declined by -10.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.75% and lost -11.53% year-on date.

The market cap for HLMN stock reached $1.82 billion, with 168.44 million shares outstanding and 96.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.22K shares, HLMN reached a trading volume of 453315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

HLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, HLMN shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now -0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$5,778,079 per employee.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,762 million, or 99.90% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,952,733, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,163,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.21 million in HLMN stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $78.21 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 14.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 38,508,135 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 12,723,880 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 134,006,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,238,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,381,675 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,973,541 shares during the same period.