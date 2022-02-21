Market cap of Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] reaches 36.38B – now what?

Franco-Nevada Corporation [NYSE: FNV] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$1.69. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of 2021 Results.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022 (the “Record Date”). This is a 6.7% increase from the previous US$0.30 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 15th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada’s IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 10.7% yield on their cost base. The Board of Directors has determined to move its annual dividend reviews earlier in the year than prior practice starting with 2022. The dividend policy will now be reviewed at the beginning of the fiscal year so that any increases to the dividend will be effective for the full fiscal year rather than commencing in Q2 as in prior years. The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive “eligible dividends” are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”). Participation in the DRIP is optional. The Company will issue additional common shares through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company’s website at www.franco-nevada.com. Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent’s self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada. Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders may potentially participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP.

A sum of 704638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 574.18K shares. Franco-Nevada Corporation shares reached a high of $150.88 and dropped to a low of $147.70 until finishing in the latest session at $147.77.

The one-year FNV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.4. The average equity rating for FNV stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNV shares is $148.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Franco-Nevada Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Franco-Nevada Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franco-Nevada Corporation is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNV in the course of the last twelve months was 38.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

FNV Stock Performance Analysis:

Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, FNV shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.39, while it was recorded at 145.43 for the last single week of trading, and 142.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franco-Nevada Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.75 and a Gross Margin at +60.59. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.16.

Return on Total Capital for FNV is now 11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.08. Additionally, FNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] managed to generate an average of $10,938,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Franco-Nevada Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

FNV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franco-Nevada Corporation go to 6.80%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation [FNV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,078 million, or 79.16% of FNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,520,144, which is approximately 0.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 9,308,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in FNV stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in FNV stock with ownership of nearly 6.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Franco-Nevada Corporation [NYSE:FNV] by around 7,084,340 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 8,323,626 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 113,700,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,108,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNV stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,762,269 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 373,867 shares during the same period.