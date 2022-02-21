Market cap of Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] reaches 770.50M – now what?

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.06 during the day while it closed the day at $2.81. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Cipher Mining Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. markets open on Friday, March 4, 2022. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. To access this conference call by telephone, dial (844) 689-1757 or (929) 517-0940 and use the conference ID 2281989.

Cipher Mining Inc. stock has also loss -10.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIFR stock has declined by -63.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.00% and lost -39.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $770.50 million, with 217.65 million shares outstanding and 36.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 735.54K shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 519393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 211.50 and a Current Ratio set at 211.50.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 9.90% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,475,850, which is approximately -6.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,924,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.03 million in CIFR stocks shares; and POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, currently with $8.69 million in CIFR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:CIFR] by around 10,265,557 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 12,410,189 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,897,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,573,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIFR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,166,476 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,668,902 shares during the same period.