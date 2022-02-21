Market cap of Avangrid Inc. [AGR] reaches 17.09B – now what?

Avangrid Inc. [NYSE: AGR] closed the trading session at $43.84 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.735, while the highest price level was $44.53. The company report on February 17, 2022 that AVANGRID, Prysmian Group Come Together to Bring First Offshore Wind Manufacturing Facility to Massachusetts.

Prysmian Group finalizes agreement to build new cable manufacturing facility at Brayton Point, transforming former coal power plant into clean energy hub.

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Prysmian Group today announced an historic milestone in the development of the offshore wind industry in the United States and AVANGRID’s Commonwealth Wind project, as Prysmian Group finalized an agreement to acquire a 47 acre parcel at the former Brayton Point coal plant in Somerset where it will construct the first facility in Massachusetts for the manufacturing of offshore wind components. The Prysmian Group facility, which will manufacture subsea transmission cables to bring the clean power generated by offshore wind to the electrical grid, was included as part of Avangrid Renewables’ 1,232 Megawatt (MW) Commonwealth Wind project. Commonwealth Wind was selected by Massachusetts in December 2021 as part of the state’s third competitive procurement for offshore wind power.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.11 percent and weekly performance of -1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 562.13K shares, AGR reached to a volume of 520917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avangrid Inc. [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AGR stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AGR shares from 45 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

AGR stock trade performance evaluation

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, AGR shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Avangrid Inc. [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.22, while it was recorded at 43.97 for the last single week of trading, and 50.97 for the last 200 days.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avangrid Inc. [AGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Avangrid Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.18.

Return on Total Capital for AGR is now 3.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.69. Additionally, AGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] managed to generate an average of $82,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Avangrid Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avangrid Inc. [AGR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc. go to 6.40%.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,889 million, or 13.00% of AGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,228,836, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 81.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,354,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.76 million in AGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $228.92 million in AGR stock with ownership of nearly -8.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avangrid Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Avangrid Inc. [NYSE:AGR] by around 5,831,703 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 4,364,377 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 32,889,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,086,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,583 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 963,257 shares during the same period.