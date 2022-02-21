Market Analysts see Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNTL] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -3.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.66. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 594809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.41%.

The market cap for ZNTL stock reached $2.25 billion, with 44.61 million shares outstanding and 41.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 299.71K shares, ZNTL reached a trading volume of 594809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNTL shares is $97.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZNTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78.

How has ZNTL stock performed recently?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, ZNTL shares dropped by -18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.64, while it was recorded at 50.31 for the last single week of trading, and 63.75 for the last 200 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZNTL is now -58.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZNTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] managed to generate an average of -$950,331 per employee.Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 96.30% of ZNTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNTL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,795,831, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,382,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.89 million in ZNTL stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $207.29 million in ZNTL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNTL] by around 4,071,938 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,369,551 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 36,820,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,261,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNTL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,041,510 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 218,305 shares during the same period.