Market Analysts see Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] price plunged by -2.20 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Verra Mobility Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after market close on February 28, 2022.

Verra Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts, and Chief Financial Officer, Tricia Chiodo, will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

A sum of 700974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 867.93K shares. Verra Mobility Corporation shares reached a high of $17.335 and dropped to a low of $16.92 until finishing in the latest session at $16.93.

The one-year VRRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for VRRM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

VRRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verra Mobility Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.05. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of -$5,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

VRRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 30.80%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,532 million, or 99.30% of VRRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,822,849, which is approximately 1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,993,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.05 million in VRRM stocks shares; and DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $183.18 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 25,157,906 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 13,851,348 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 110,573,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,582,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,752,596 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,899,449 shares during the same period.