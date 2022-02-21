Market Analysts see Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.11 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on February 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 70,600 shares of its common stock to seven new employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,000 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 45,600 shares of its common stock. These inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $27.42 per share, the closing price of Travere’s common stock on the date of grant, are non-qualified stock options, have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -9.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TVTX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.48 and lowest of $27.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.74, which means current price is +18.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 532.40K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 552385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $40.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, TVTX shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 28.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.63 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.60. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.43.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.54. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$646,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $1,861 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,614,428, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.92 million in TVTX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $114.63 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly -14.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 10,282,968 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,030,634 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 50,905,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,218,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,300 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,314,706 shares during the same period.