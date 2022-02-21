Market Analysts see Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] loss -2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $25.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Resideo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Resideo Technologies Inc. represents 144.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.79 billion with the latest information. REZI stock price has been found in the range of $25.06 to $26.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 738.61K shares, REZI reached a trading volume of 887101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for REZI stock

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.14, while it was recorded at 25.52 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.70. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22.

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]

There are presently around $3,414 million, or 94.90% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,795,265, which is approximately 4.935% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,351,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.91 million in REZI stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $190.69 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly 91.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 12,507,942 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 10,779,737 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 110,440,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,728,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,357 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,266 shares during the same period.