Market Analysts see Danaos Corporation [DAC] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Danaos Corporation [NYSE: DAC] closed the trading session at $95.07 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.71, while the highest price level was $97.16. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Danaos Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Danaos Corporation (“Danaos”) (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.35 percent and weekly performance of -3.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 435.15K shares, DAC reached to a volume of 515375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaos Corporation [DAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAC shares is $122.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Danaos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Danaos Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaos Corporation is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.58.

DAC stock trade performance evaluation

Danaos Corporation [DAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, DAC shares gained by 16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for Danaos Corporation [DAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.73, while it was recorded at 98.07 for the last single week of trading, and 74.60 for the last 200 days.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaos Corporation [DAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.22 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Danaos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.27.

Return on Total Capital for DAC is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.28. Additionally, DAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] managed to generate an average of $118,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danaos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaos Corporation [DAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaos Corporation go to 3.00%.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $480 million, or 25.20% of DAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAC stocks are: IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 974,041, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; RBF CAPITAL, LLC, holding 418,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.74 million in DAC stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $34.23 million in DAC stock with ownership of nearly 30.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Danaos Corporation [NYSE:DAC] by around 1,276,258 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,138,350 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,639,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,054,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 553,700 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 124,246 shares during the same period.