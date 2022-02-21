Market Analysts see Dana Incorporated [DAN] falling to $30. Time to buy?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.11. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 25, 2022, to holders of Dana common stock as of March 4.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 641554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dana Incorporated stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.59%.

The market cap for DAN stock reached $3.23 billion, with 144.80 million shares outstanding and 143.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.17K shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 641554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dana Incorporated [DAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $22 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has DAN stock performed recently?

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, DAN shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 23.56 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.82. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.80. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of -$812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

There are presently around $3,039 million, or 97.19% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,853,005, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 14,286,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.88 million in DAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $302.33 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 12,791,569 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 11,070,722 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 113,595,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,457,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,264,331 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,271,585 shares during the same period.