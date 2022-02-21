Market Analysts see Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] gained 0.57% or 0.14 points to close at $24.89 with a heavy trading volume of 891584 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Associated Banc-Corp to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 8 – 9, 2022.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Management will present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and will meet with investors throughout the conference.

An investor presentation will be made available prior to the conference and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp’s website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

It opened the trading session at $24.67, the shares rose to $25.11 and dropped to $24.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASB points out that the company has recorded 20.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ASB reached to a volume of 891584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Associated Banc-Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ASB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASB stock

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, ASB shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 25.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.17 for the last 200 days.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.28. Associated Banc-Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

There are presently around $2,870 million, or 87.00% of ASB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,540,484, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,935,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.73 million in ASB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $245.22 million in ASB stock with ownership of nearly -4.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Associated Banc-Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB] by around 10,021,625 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 10,176,274 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 95,121,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,319,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,070,922 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,469 shares during the same period.