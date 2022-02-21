Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Stock trading around $308.66 per share: What’s Next?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$1.37. The company report on February 8, 2022 that lululemon Releases Second Annual Global Wellbeing Report.

Mental health rises in importance as a driver of being well, while lack of a support network and stress emerge as the top two barriers.

Better coping strategies, social media mindfulness, a return to the workplace, and community lift wellbeing.

A sum of 822492 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares reached a high of $315.42 and dropped to a low of $307.01 until finishing in the latest session at $308.66.

The one-year LULU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.1. The average equity rating for LULU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $435.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $410 to $420, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LULU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LULU shares from 481 to 487.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 12.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LULU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 353.49, while it was recorded at 314.10 for the last single week of trading, and 384.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lululemon Athletica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +55.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.22. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $23,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LULU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 27.61%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,678 million, or 88.20% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,691,578, which is approximately -0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,611,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in LULU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.15 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly -19.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,227,989 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 7,526,690 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 91,116,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,871,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,601 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 364,634 shares during the same period.