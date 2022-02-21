LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] Revenue clocked in at $595.60 million, down -1.79% YTD: What’s Next?

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LFST] gained 0.86% or 0.08 points to close at $9.35 with a heavy trading volume of 750551 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that LifeStance to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 10, 2022.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-660-0230, domestically, or 1-409-217-8218, internationally, and use conference ID 7577495, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

It opened the trading session at $9.15, the shares rose to $9.66 and dropped to $9.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LFST points out that the company has recorded -27.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, LFST reached to a volume of 750551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $16, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on LFST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, LFST shares gained by 20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.09. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.09.

Return on Total Capital for LFST is now 1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.46. Additionally, LFST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] managed to generate an average of -$8,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]

There are presently around $4,200 million, or 78.59% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 175,284,635, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 175,284,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in LFST stocks shares; and SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, currently with $427.62 million in LFST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LFST] by around 189,899,740 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 14,497,498 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 244,807,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,204,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFST stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,049,569 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,987,414 shares during the same period.