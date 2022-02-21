KT Corporation [KT] Is Currently -0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KT Corporation [NYSE: KT] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $13.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that KT SAT unveils its new brand of maritime satellite communication targeting South East Asia market.

KT SAT(www.ktsat.com), the leading provider of satellite communication service in South Korea unveils its new maritime brand “XWAVE” that stands for the company’s vision of expanding the global market to South East Asia. The brand “XWAVE” reflects the meaning of ‘Express’ and ‘Wave’ having been developed under the willingness of KT SAT that it will provide outstanding maritime communication with the most reliable service quality.

Maritime VSAT is the end-to-end maritime connectivity service with an unlimited high-speed network. Especially Regional MVSAT has been beloved by many customers with its high quality and stable connectivity by using a dedicated Ku-band communication network from the KOREASAT fleet. Based on its extensive experience in the satellite business, KT SAT will keep expanding its market to South East Asia by maintaining the top position in the domestic market at the same time.

KT Corporation represents 468.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.07 billion with the latest information. KT stock price has been found in the range of $13.425 to $13.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 882.42K shares, KT reached a trading volume of 643419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KT Corporation [KT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KT shares is $18.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for KT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2018, representing the official price target for KT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for KT stock

KT Corporation [KT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, KT shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for KT Corporation [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation [KT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KT Corporation [KT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.71. KT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

KT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KT Corporation [KT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation go to 4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KT Corporation [KT]

There are presently around $1,430 million, or 23.50% of KT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP with ownership of 27,177,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 10,516,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.86 million in KT stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $116.77 million in KT stock with ownership of nearly 10.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in KT Corporation [NYSE:KT] by around 14,179,800 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 18,896,388 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 72,917,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,993,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,189,930 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,713,040 shares during the same period.