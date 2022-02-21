Keefe Bruyette lifts First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ: FIBK] traded at a high on 02/18/22, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.60. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Katapult Announces Appointments of Joyce Phillips and Jane J. Thompson to Board of Directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 887607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for FIBK stock reached $4.14 billion, with 61.67 million shares outstanding and 33.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 754.00K shares, FIBK reached a trading volume of 887607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIBK shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIBK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52.

How has FIBK stock performed recently?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, FIBK shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.97, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading, and 42.27 for the last 200 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.61. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

Earnings analysis for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]

There are presently around $3,259 million, or 44.20% of FIBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,049,669, which is approximately -3.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,586,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.46 million in FIBK stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $227.49 million in FIBK stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ:FIBK] by around 10,019,475 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 6,962,897 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 67,459,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,441,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIBK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,399,439 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,483 shares during the same period.