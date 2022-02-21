JP Morgan lifts Tata Motors Limited [TTM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] loss -0.91% or -0.3 points to close at $32.67 with a heavy trading volume of 553834 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Thinking about buying stock in Tata Motors, New Fortress Energy, Arbutus Biopharma, US Well Services, or Progenity?.

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TTM, NFE, ABUS, USWS, and PROG.

To see how InvestorsObserver’s proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver’s PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

It opened the trading session at $32.82, the shares rose to $33.01 and dropped to $32.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTM points out that the company has recorded 70.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, TTM reached to a volume of 553834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tata Motors Limited [TTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTM shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for TTM stock

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, TTM shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 32.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tata Motors Limited [TTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Tata Motors Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for TTM is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.27. Additionally, TTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,645,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

Positions in Tata Motors Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 5,250,183 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 14,195,547 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,235,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,681,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,066,373 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,161,073 shares during the same period.