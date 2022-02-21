JP Morgan lifts G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that G1 Therapeutics to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on February 23, 2022.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (409) 216-0626 (international) and entering the conference code: 5256086. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. represents 42.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $410.31 million with the latest information. GTHX stock price has been found in the range of $9.49 to $9.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.53K shares, GTHX reached a trading volume of 644866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $38.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

Trading performance analysis for GTHX stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -40.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.21. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$813,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 382.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

There are presently around $254 million, or 74.80% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,301,613, which is approximately -1.871% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,310,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.71 million in GTHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.38 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly 1.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 2,460,300 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,691,873 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,365,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,517,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,671 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 466,067 shares during the same period.