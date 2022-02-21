Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Revenue clocked in at $53.00 million, down -11.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.18%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Inuvo Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue of $19.7 Million, 53% Year-Over-Year Growth.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling approximately $19.7 million, an increase of approximately 53% year-over-year, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and approximately 17% sequentially as compared to the third quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 121% and 26% over the prior year quarter.

Rich Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, “Strong growth continued throughout the fourth quarter. As the advertising industry continues to transition away from using consumer data to prospect for new customers, Inuvo, with its artificial intelligence-based alternative, is well positioned to gain market share. The IntentKey, which takes a completely different approach to ad-targeting, has already demonstrated superior results against the best of the consumer data-based methods and this performance gap is likely to get larger as the internet mechanisms for using consumer-data get reduced.”.

Over the last 12 months, INUV stock dropped by -62.10%. The one-year Inuvo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.4. The average equity rating for INUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.20 million, with 116.65 million shares outstanding and 102.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 854.59K shares, INUV stock reached a trading volume of 591802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INUV shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, INUV shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4802, while it was recorded at 0.4892 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6784 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.03 and a Gross Margin at +60.47. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.36.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -36.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$102,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $9 million, or 18.20% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 5,666,932, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,292,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 million in INUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.96 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 1,082,428 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 396,178 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,596,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,074,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,453 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 339,662 shares during the same period.