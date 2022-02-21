Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG] Stock trading around $1.55 per share: What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. [AMEX: ITRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.88%. The company report on December 31, 2021 that Integra Resources Announces Quarterly Grant of Deferred Share Units to Certain Directors.

Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 8,651 deferred share units (the “DSUs”) to three directors of the Company in lieu of Q4 2021 directors’ cash fees. The DSUs have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. In July 2020, Integra adopted an Equity Ownership Policy (the “Policy”) and DSUs granted to directors in lieu of fees count towards the ownership requirements specified in the Policy. For 2022, five of the Company’s directors have elected to receive up to 100% of their fees in DSUs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Over the last 12 months, ITRG stock dropped by -55.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.27 million, with 62.11 million shares outstanding and 51.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.42K shares, ITRG stock reached a trading volume of 450659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integra Resources Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11.

ITRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, ITRG shares dropped by -22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9910, while it was recorded at 1.6290 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5292 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integra Resources Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ITRG is now -49.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.41. Additionally, ITRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG] managed to generate an average of -$754,545 per employee.

Integra Resources Corp. [ITRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 32.75% of ITRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 4,103,020, which is approximately 3.221% of the company’s market cap and around 9.44% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 3,646,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 million in ITRG stocks shares; and MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $5.01 million in ITRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Integra Resources Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Integra Resources Corp. [AMEX:ITRG] by around 327,244 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,052,722 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,715,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,095,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 190,834 shares during the same period.