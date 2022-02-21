Insulet Corporation [PODD] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, down -11.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] plunged by -$6.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $242.69 during the day while it closed the day at $234.18. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Insulet Promotes Inclusivity for People with Diabetes through Nintendo® Video Game Animal Crossing™: New Horizons.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, is celebrating representation and inclusion for the diabetes community through an activation in the popular Nintendo® video game Animal Crossing™: New Horizons. Beginning today, players can download design codes to access custom outfits that let them wear an insulin pump or carry an accessory bag for their diabetes supplies. They can also visit Omnipod Bay, a family-friendly, diabetes-themed island full of adventures, surprises, and experiences which include booths promoting awareness for advocacy organizations like JDRF, Beyond Type 1, Children with Diabetes, and Kyler Cares Foundation.

Insulet Corporation stock has also loss -5.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PODD stock has declined by -22.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.69% and lost -11.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PODD stock reached $16.61 billion, with 68.87 million shares outstanding and 68.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 585.37K shares, PODD reached a trading volume of 451136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $308.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $275, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on PODD stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PODD shares from 285 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 11.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04.

Insulet Corporation [PODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, PODD shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.50, while it was recorded at 245.44 for the last single week of trading, and 275.28 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.69 and a Gross Margin at +63.64. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.75.

Return on Total Capital for PODD is now 3.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.30. Additionally, PODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] managed to generate an average of $3,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,553 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,311,883, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,811,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in PODD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.55 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly -6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 5,600,012 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 4,670,572 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 60,412,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,683,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,819,305 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,420 shares during the same period.