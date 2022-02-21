Goldman slashes price target on Coursera Inc. [COUR] – find out why.

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.90. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Coursera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full year 2021 revenue grows 41% year-over-year to $415 million.

Full year 2021 Enterprise revenue grows 70% year-over-year to $120 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 881991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coursera Inc. stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for COUR stock reached $2.83 billion, with 138.85 million shares outstanding and 128.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 881991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coursera Inc. [COUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $36.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $52, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74.

How has COUR stock performed recently?

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, COUR shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.52% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.45 and a Gross Margin at +60.07. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,785 million, or 82.40% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,260,597, which is approximately 2.621% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 15,867,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.77 million in COUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.71 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly 34.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 20,628,319 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,427,859 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 59,627,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,683,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,308,844 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,635,479 shares during the same period.