Globe Life Inc. [GL] moved up 0.42: Why It’s Important

Globe Life Inc. [NYSE: GL] closed the trading session at $105.08 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.16, while the highest price level was $105.5499. The company report on February 7, 2022 that GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES 2022 VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison and Chief Financial Officer Frank Svoboda will present Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference. Globe Life’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 am ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.12 percent and weekly performance of -0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 560.22K shares, GL reached to a volume of 818793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Globe Life Inc. [GL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $108.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Globe Life Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $117, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on GL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23.

GL stock trade performance evaluation

Globe Life Inc. [GL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, GL shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Globe Life Inc. [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.43, while it was recorded at 105.04 for the last single week of trading, and 96.47 for the last 200 days.

Globe Life Inc. [GL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globe Life Inc. [GL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.48. Globe Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Globe Life Inc. [GL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc. go to 10.31%.

Globe Life Inc. [GL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,809 million, or 76.30% of GL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,757,918, which is approximately -0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,462,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.12 million in GL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $667.65 million in GL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Globe Life Inc. [NYSE:GL] by around 3,442,305 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 4,176,575 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 66,692,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,311,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,426 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,179 shares during the same period.