For Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH], Analyst sees a rise to $345. What next?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] plunged by -$2.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $305.935 during the day while it closed the day at $300.03. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 23 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on February 23, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker’s scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PH stock has declined by -9.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.23% and lost -5.69% year-on date.

The market cap for PH stock reached $38.93 billion, with 128.49 million shares outstanding and 127.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 738.50K shares, PH reached a trading volume of 554968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $377.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $337, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PH stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PH shares from 366 to 327.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 9.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PH stock trade performance evaluation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, PH shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 313.40, while it was recorded at 304.15 for the last single week of trading, and 305.43 for the last 200 days.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 16.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.00. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $31,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 11.37%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,607 million, or 83.80% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,658,608, which is approximately -0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,835,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in PH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly 1.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 7,092,439 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 6,312,718 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 88,607,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,012,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,042,888 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,857 shares during the same period.