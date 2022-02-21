For NOW Inc. [DNOW], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on February 17, 2022 that NOW Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Earnings Conference CallFebruary 17, 20228:00 a.m. CT1 (800) 446-1671 (within North America)1 (847) 413-3362 (outside of North America)Webcast: ir.dnow.com.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 826433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. NOW Inc. shares reached a high of $9.85 and dropped to a low of $9.49 until finishing in the latest session at $9.69.

The one-year DNOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.48. The average equity rating for DNOW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NOW Inc. [DNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on DNOW stock. On February 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DNOW shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 43.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

NOW Inc. [DNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOW Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47.

NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NOW Inc. [DNOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $988 million, or 95.10% of DNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,477,447, which is approximately 2.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,259,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.79 million in DNOW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $48.66 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 18,757,783 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 18,117,441 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 65,052,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,928,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,720 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 11,128,600 shares during the same period.