For Flowserve Corporation [FLS], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $32.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share.

Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.

The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2022.

Flowserve Corporation represents 130.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24 billion with the latest information. FLS stock price has been found in the range of $31.86 to $32.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 816714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $42 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $48, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FLS stock

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.74, while it was recorded at 32.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.61 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.87. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $7,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 14.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

There are presently around $3,885 million, or 96.30% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,353,613, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 10,972,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.79 million in FLS stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $345.89 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 9,903,210 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 12,070,665 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 99,196,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,169,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,178 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,081,319 shares during the same period.