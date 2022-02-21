For Enovix Corporation [ENVX], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.53%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Over the last 12 months, ENVX stock dropped by -30.38%. The one-year Enovix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.09. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.12 billion, with 133.49 million shares outstanding and 116.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, ENVX stock reached a trading volume of 819243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.10 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$18,891 per employee.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,188 million, or 62.20% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,472,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.6 million in ENVX stocks shares; and YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $133.5 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 29,928,636 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,570,455 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 45,572,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,071,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,350,495 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,032,597 shares during the same period.