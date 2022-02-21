Evolus Inc. [EOLS] Stock trading around $8.73 per share: What’s Next?

Evolus Inc. [NASDAQ: EOLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Evolus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results and Provide Business Update.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

Over the last 12 months, EOLS stock dropped by -20.56%. The one-year Evolus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.34. The average equity rating for EOLS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $511.32 million, with 55.01 million shares outstanding and 36.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 506.72K shares, EOLS stock reached a trading volume of 452147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolus Inc. [EOLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOLS shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Evolus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Evolus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on EOLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolus Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

EOLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolus Inc. [EOLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, EOLS shares gained by 57.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Evolus Inc. [EOLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolus Inc. [EOLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.50 and a Gross Margin at +55.21. Evolus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -288.31.

Return on Total Capital for EOLS is now -56.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -224.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,016.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.53. Additionally, EOLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolus Inc. [EOLS] managed to generate an average of -$1,369,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Evolus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EOLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolus Inc. go to 16.50%.

Evolus Inc. [EOLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179 million, or 39.50% of EOLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOLS stocks are: FIRST MANHATTAN CO with ownership of 3,334,916, which is approximately 64.289% of the company’s market cap and around 27.00% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,317,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.23 million in EOLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.44 million in EOLS stock with ownership of nearly 2.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Evolus Inc. [NASDAQ:EOLS] by around 5,708,111 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,032,397 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,819,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,559,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOLS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,030,168 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,891,857 shares during the same period.