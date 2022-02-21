Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 billion, down -21.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -1.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.06. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Edgewell Personal Care Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Net Sales Increase of 2.7%, or 2.5% Organic.

Company Updates Previously Provided Outlook for Fiscal 2022 to Include the Billie Acquisition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 449629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.76%.

The market cap for EPC stock reached $1.99 billion, with 54.40 million shares outstanding and 53.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 502.48K shares, EPC reached a trading volume of 449629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPC shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Edgewell Personal Care Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on EPC stock. On February 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EPC shares from 38 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewell Personal Care Company is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EPC stock performed recently?

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, EPC shares dropped by -24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.62, while it was recorded at 36.46 for the last single week of trading, and 42.09 for the last 200 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgewell Personal Care Company go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

There are presently around $1,806 million, or 95.90% of EPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,616,682, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,062,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.63 million in EPC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $108.66 million in EPC stock with ownership of nearly -2.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE:EPC] by around 2,786,764 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 3,726,657 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 43,568,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,082,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,935 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 838,104 shares during the same period.