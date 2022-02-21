Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN] is -30.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE: DFIN] loss -7.66% or -2.72 points to close at $32.79 with a heavy trading volume of 481313 shares. The company report on February 11, 2022 that DFIN’s Inaugural ESG Pulse Report Reveals Companies Unprepared for Reporting Changes.

Study of U.S. and U.K. markets shows executives support ESG, but need help.

The inaugural DFIN ESG Pulse Report, released today by Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, found that more than 90 percent of business leaders surveyed believe that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues are a moral and financial imperative but are unprepared for the upcoming reporting requirement changes from entities like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It opened the trading session at $35.13, the shares rose to $35.42 and dropped to $32.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DFIN points out that the company has recorded 5.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 253.45K shares, DFIN reached to a volume of 481313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFIN shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $16 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DFIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DFIN stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, DFIN shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.18 for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.51, while it was recorded at 35.92 for the last single week of trading, and 36.63 for the last 200 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +38.86. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for DFIN is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.59. Additionally, DFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN] managed to generate an average of -$11,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [DFIN]

There are presently around $969 million, or 93.00% of DFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,841,999, which is approximately -5.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.21 million in DFIN stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $68.96 million in DFIN stock with ownership of nearly -26.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE:DFIN] by around 2,684,877 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,079,219 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 23,792,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,556,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFIN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,340 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 148,868 shares during the same period.