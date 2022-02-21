Cowen slashes price target on DaVita Inc. [DVA] – find out why.

DaVita Inc. [NYSE: DVA] slipped around -1.83 points on Friday, while shares priced at $115.49 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that DaVita Clinical Research Study Finds Efficacy of Common COVID-19 Vaccines at Parity for Kidney Patients.

Research further demonstrates COVID-19 vaccination as an important clinical strategy to help protect vulnerable patients from infection.

Dialysis patients who received an adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) were found to have similar rates of breakthrough infection, hospitalization and mortality as dialysis patients who received an mRNA-based vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech), according to a DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) study published online ahead of print by the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

DaVita Inc. stock is now 1.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVA Stock saw the intraday high of $118.48 and lowest of $115.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.48, which means current price is +9.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 791.20K shares, DVA reached a trading volume of 482597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DaVita Inc. [DVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVA shares is $127.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for DaVita Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $135 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DaVita Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on DVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DaVita Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DVA stock performed recently?

DaVita Inc. [DVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, DVA shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for DaVita Inc. [DVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.12, while it was recorded at 116.67 for the last single week of trading, and 116.77 for the last 200 days.

DaVita Inc. [DVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DaVita Inc. [DVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. DaVita Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 91.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49.

DaVita Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for DaVita Inc. [DVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DaVita Inc. go to 13.37%.

Insider trade positions for DaVita Inc. [DVA]

There are presently around $9,679 million, or 90.20% of DVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 36,095,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,481,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $863.98 million in DVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $653.09 million in DVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DaVita Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA] by around 3,380,474 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 7,647,942 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 72,776,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,804,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,460 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,690 shares during the same period.