Cintas Corporation [CTAS] Revenue clocked in at $7.43 billion, down -16.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.05%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Cintas Corporation Honored Among FORTUNE’S World’s Most Admired Companies.

Cintas earns its 14th Most Admired Companies recognition from its industry peers.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been honored as one of FORTUNE’S 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the 14th time that Cintas has been recognized by FORTUNE among its Most Admired Companies surveys.

Over the last 12 months, CTAS stock rose by 9.12%. The one-year Cintas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.79. The average equity rating for CTAS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.45 billion, with 103.65 million shares outstanding and 88.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.08K shares, CTAS stock reached a trading volume of 702246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cintas Corporation [CTAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTAS shares is $457.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cintas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cintas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $389 to $425, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on CTAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cintas Corporation is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTAS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CTAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, CTAS shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 406.95, while it was recorded at 373.81 for the last single week of trading, and 397.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cintas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cintas Corporation [CTAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +46.58. Cintas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for CTAS is now 22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.66. Additionally, CTAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] managed to generate an average of $27,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Cintas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CTAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cintas Corporation go to 11.90%.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,839 million, or 66.30% of CTAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,891,779, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,164,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in CTAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.48 billion in CTAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cintas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS] by around 4,725,760 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 3,206,851 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 58,916,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,848,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAS stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 706,410 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 409,872 shares during the same period.