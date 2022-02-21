Celestica Inc. [CLS] is 11.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celestica Inc. [NYSE: CLS] traded at a high on 02/18/22, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.36. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Celestica Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that the Annual Meeting of its Shareholders will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EDT in a virtual format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celestica also announced that it has set Friday, March 11, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders of the company who are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. This year, Celestica will be using the notice-and-access method for delivering the company’s proxy statement and related materials to shareholders eligible to participate at the meeting. Shareholders should expect to receive a notice-and-access document in late March. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which shareholders can obtain a copy of the company’s proxy materials. The company’s proxy statement will also be available on the company’s website at www.celestica.com/shareholder-documents and on the company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 553613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celestica Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for CLS stock reached $1.53 billion, with 125.40 million shares outstanding and 104.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 567.60K shares, CLS reached a trading volume of 553613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celestica Inc. [CLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Celestica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Celestica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLS stock performed recently?

Celestica Inc. [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Celestica Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Celestica Inc. [CLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celestica Inc. [CLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +8.05. Celestica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47.

Celestica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Celestica Inc. [CLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica Inc. go to 18.75%.

Insider trade positions for Celestica Inc. [CLS]

There are presently around $925 million, or 84.80% of CLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 13,435,227, which is approximately -2.031% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,593,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.85 million in CLS stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $61.55 million in CLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celestica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Celestica Inc. [NYSE:CLS] by around 4,341,853 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,852,708 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 64,624,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,819,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,450 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 390,082 shares during the same period.