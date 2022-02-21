Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $22

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBU] loss -2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $10.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Caribou Biosciences to Present at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17th, at 2:20 pm ET.

A live webcast of the discussion will be accessible via Caribou’s website on the Events page. The archived webcast will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. represents 45.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $615.20 million with the latest information. CRBU stock price has been found in the range of $9.75 to $10.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 494.15K shares, CRBU reached a trading volume of 552725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBU shares is $28.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBU stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Caribou Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CRBU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caribou Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08.

Trading performance analysis for CRBU stock

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, CRBU shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.67% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] shares currently have an operating margin of -292.24. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.55.

Return on Total Capital for CRBU is now -104.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.51. Additionally, CRBU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 219.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 111.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] managed to generate an average of -$512,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]

There are presently around $311 million, or 52.20% of CRBU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBU stocks are: PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP with ownership of 4,092,309, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,323,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.23 million in CRBU stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $29.63 million in CRBU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caribou Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Caribou Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBU] by around 3,089,857 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,078,309 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,889,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,057,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,270 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,370,815 shares during the same period.