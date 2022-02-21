Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Stock trading around $2.91 per share: What’s Next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.03%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that on January 31, 2022, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 55,008 shares of its common stock were granted to one new employee. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employee becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.38 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cardiff Oncology’s common stock on January 31, 2022. Each option will vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting upon the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Cardiff Oncology on such vesting dates.

Over the last 12 months, CRDF stock dropped by -74.25%. The one-year Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.14. The average equity rating for CRDF stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $123.01 million, with 39.55 million shares outstanding and 38.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 819.06K shares, CRDF stock reached a trading volume of 824652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 410.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

CRDF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.11 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardiff Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5205.48. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5275.15.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -26.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.67. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.30 and a Current Ratio set at 27.30.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 55.70% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,523,012, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,532,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.37 million in CRDF stocks shares; and CAXTON CORP, currently with $7.34 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 2,250,385 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,960,018 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,769,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,980,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 766,999 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 746,364 shares during the same period.