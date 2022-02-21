Camden Property Trust [CPT] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $192

Camden Property Trust [NYSE: CPT] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $161.90 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Camden Property Trust Announces 2021 Operating Results, 2022 Financial Outlook, and First Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Camden Property Trust represents 104.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.54 billion with the latest information. CPT stock price has been found in the range of $160.58 to $163.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 801.27K shares, CPT reached a trading volume of 551025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camden Property Trust [CPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPT shares is $183.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Camden Property Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $160 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Camden Property Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden Property Trust is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for CPT stock

Camden Property Trust [CPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, CPT shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Camden Property Trust [CPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.29, while it was recorded at 162.43 for the last single week of trading, and 152.03 for the last 200 days.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden Property Trust [CPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +24.82. Camden Property Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01.

Camden Property Trust [CPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camden Property Trust go to 3.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camden Property Trust [CPT]

There are presently around $15,641 million, or 97.20% of CPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,543,303, which is approximately 2.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,700,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in CPT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.05 billion in CPT stock with ownership of nearly 6.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camden Property Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Camden Property Trust [NYSE:CPT] by around 5,760,097 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 4,818,300 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 86,033,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,612,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPT stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,848 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,238 shares during the same period.