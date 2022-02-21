BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] fell -27.88% so far this year. What now?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -2.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.64. The company report on February 17, 2022 that New Billtrust Cash Application 10.0 First to Offer 100% Electronic Remittance Capture.

Leveraging Business Payments Network (BPN) Digital Lockbox Enables Digital Payments and Accelerates Cash Flow.

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announces the newest version of its machine learning-driven Cash Application solution. With digital payments, non-standard remittance information and the proliferation of accounts payable (AP) portals challenging today’s accounts receivable (AR) teams, Cash Application 10.0, leveraging Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN), helps suppliers accelerate revenue recognition of digital payments with faster and more accurate reconciliation of non-standard remittance information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 645780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BTRS Holdings Inc. stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for BTRS stock reached $921.58 million, with 163.40 million shares outstanding and 126.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BTRS reached a trading volume of 645780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has BTRS stock performed recently?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, BTRS shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS Holdings Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

There are presently around $677 million, or 79.70% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 28,367,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 14,245,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.35 million in BTRS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.83 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly 7.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 41,484,249 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 25,321,772 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 53,207,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,013,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,972,190 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 12,975,659 shares during the same period.