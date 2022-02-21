Brunswick Corporation [BC] Is Currently -0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brunswick Corporation [NYSE: BC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.19%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Brunswick Corporation Dividend Announcement – Correction of Record Date.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced that the record date for its quarterly dividend announced today is the close of business February 28, 2022, rather than February 23, 2022, as was originally reported. The payable date of March 15, 2022 remains unchanged. The updated press release is as follows:.

The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.365 per share, an increase of nine percent to the current dividend.

Over the last 12 months, BC stock rose by 6.42%. The one-year Brunswick Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.09. The average equity rating for BC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.34 billion, with 77.20 million shares outstanding and 76.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 658.14K shares, BC stock reached a trading volume of 588104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brunswick Corporation [BC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $120.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brunswick Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Brunswick Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on BC stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BC shares from 94 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corporation is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BC Stock Performance Analysis:

Brunswick Corporation [BC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, BC shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Brunswick Corporation [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.18, while it was recorded at 96.32 for the last single week of trading, and 98.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brunswick Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brunswick Corporation [BC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Brunswick Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95.

Brunswick Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corporation go to 15.00%.

Brunswick Corporation [BC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,752 million, or 95.40% of BC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,512,791, which is approximately 0.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,380,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.14 million in BC stocks shares; and CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $363.45 million in BC stock with ownership of nearly -6.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brunswick Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Brunswick Corporation [NYSE:BC] by around 5,767,493 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 6,343,442 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 58,725,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,836,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,673 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 492,217 shares during the same period.