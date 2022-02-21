Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] is -4.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] traded at a high on 02/18/22, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.98. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for February 2022.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for February 2022. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 754256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for BRMK stock reached $1.18 billion, with 132.66 million shares outstanding and 127.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, BRMK reached a trading volume of 754256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has BRMK stock performed recently?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, BRMK shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.74. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.74.

Return on Total Capital for BRMK is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] managed to generate an average of $1,670,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]

There are presently around $565 million, or 48.20% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,744,534, which is approximately -3.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,670,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.8 million in BRMK stocks shares; and SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.22 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly 39.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 6,160,098 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,913,413 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,891,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,965,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 865,832 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 861,196 shares during the same period.