BMO Capital Markets lifts Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [NYSE: BFAM] jumped around 2.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $131.28 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality education and care solutions designed to help employers support employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and provided guidance for 2022.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock is now 4.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BFAM Stock saw the intraday high of $131.84 and lowest of $126.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.50, which means current price is +11.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 450.94K shares, BFAM reached a trading volume of 454872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFAM shares is $150.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $180 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BFAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BFAM in the course of the last twelve months was 48.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BFAM stock performed recently?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, BFAM shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.81, while it was recorded at 131.51 for the last single week of trading, and 140.24 for the last 200 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.35 and a Gross Margin at +21.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. go to 40.20%.

Insider trade positions for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]

There are presently around $7,685 million, or 99.50% of BFAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,400,224, which is approximately -9.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,371,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.15 million in BFAM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $460.09 million in BFAM stock with ownership of nearly 16.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [NYSE:BFAM] by around 4,579,271 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 5,432,543 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 48,524,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,535,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFAM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,119 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 900,652 shares during the same period.