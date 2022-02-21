B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] – find out why.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] price plunged by -7.64 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Greenidge Generation Announces Selected Preliminary Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

A sum of 520367 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 569.10K shares. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.78 and dropped to a low of $9.50 until finishing in the latest session at $9.61.

The one-year GREE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.64. The average equity rating for GREE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

GREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.05 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for GREE is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, GREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 51.62% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 427,452, which is approximately 409.958% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 392,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 million in GREE stocks shares; and KNOTT DAVID M, currently with $2.15 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 2,309,064 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,021,839 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 523,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,807,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,119 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 442,336 shares during the same period.