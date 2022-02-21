Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] Stock trading around $19.36 per share: What’s Next?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ: CDMO] slipped around -0.82 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.36 at the close of the session, down -4.06%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Avid Bioservices Announces Official Opening of Second Downstream Processing Suite Within Myford North Facility.

Milestone Marks Completion of First Phase of Two-Part Myford Facility Expansion; First Customer Project to Begin in New Downstream Processing Suite in Coming Month.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the official opening of the second downstream processing suite within the company’s existing Myford North facility. This new downstream processing suite was constructed as the first phase of the company’s two-part Myford facility expansion. Avid has completed its validation of equipment and is now actively scheduling new business into the suite.

Avid Bioservices Inc. stock is now -33.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDMO Stock saw the intraday high of $20.77 and lowest of $19.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.51, which means current price is +20.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 684.06K shares, CDMO reached a trading volume of 587799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDMO shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avid Bioservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Avid Bioservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Bioservices Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDMO in the course of the last twelve months was 155.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has CDMO stock performed recently?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, CDMO shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.57. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for CDMO is now 9.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.04. Additionally, CDMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] managed to generate an average of $44,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Avid Bioservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Bioservices Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

There are presently around $1,188 million, or 94.77% of CDMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,669,778, which is approximately 120.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,226,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.26 million in CDMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.65 million in CDMO stock with ownership of nearly 26.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Bioservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO] by around 13,753,859 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,256,244 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 41,373,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,384,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDMO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,614,170 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,457 shares during the same period.