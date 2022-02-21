Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Is Currently -1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Athersys Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Stock option award offered as inducement to Daniel Camardo, new Chief Executive Officer of Athersys.

Athersys, Inc. (“Athersys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that, as previously disclosed in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2022, the Company made an inducement grant to Daniel Camardo, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Athersys. The Company’s Board of Directors approved, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rules, the grant of an inducement equity award in the form of a nonqualified stock option to purchase 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option was granted outside of the Athersys, Inc. 2019 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Camardo’s acceptance of employment with the Company.

Athersys Inc. stock is now -4.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATHX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8898 and lowest of $0.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.50, which means current price is +14.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 487777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9179, while it was recorded at 0.8759 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3075 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5439.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5469.79.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -283.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ATHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$812,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $47 million, or 23.70% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,932,717, which is approximately -3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,076,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $4.4 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 7,523,971 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,264,820 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 42,595,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,383,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,805,492 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,490,945 shares during the same period.