Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Revenue clocked in at $3.95 billion, down -24.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$3.11. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Align Technology Announces Settlement of Outstanding Litigation With 3Shape A/S.

Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it has settled its longstanding patent infringement and antitrust litigation with 3Shape A/S which began in November of 2017.

The litigation included patent infringement claims pending in federal courts in the District of Delaware and the Eastern District of Texas, as well as petitions to invalidate patents before the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board brought by both parties. In addition, 3Shape had an antitrust claim pending against Align in Delaware District Court.

A sum of 645813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 784.41K shares. Align Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $510.64 and dropped to a low of $494.74 until finishing in the latest session at $498.65.

The one-year ALGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.36. The average equity rating for ALGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $650.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Align Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $732, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 25.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ALGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 555.69, while it was recorded at 512.14 for the last single week of trading, and 623.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Align Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.71 and a Gross Margin at +74.50. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.33.

Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ALGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 43.25%.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,881 million, or 88.40% of ALGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,871,579, which is approximately -0.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,743,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in ALGN stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.19 billion in ALGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Align Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN] by around 5,944,499 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 4,728,090 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 57,273,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,945,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,058 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 735,065 shares during the same period.