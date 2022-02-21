Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock Reiterated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $20

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.92%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Akoustis Appoints Ken Boller as Chief Financial Officer.

•Boller Joined Akoustis in 2017; Brings Over 25 Years’ Finance Experience.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced the appointment of Ken Boller as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Boller joined the Company in 2017 as Corporate Controller and has served in the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer since 2018.

Over the last 12 months, AKTS stock dropped by -60.52%. The one-year Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.22. The average equity rating for AKTS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $343.27 million, with 52.92 million shares outstanding and 52.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 707.25K shares, AKTS stock reached a trading volume of 488028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

AKTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, AKTS shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akoustis Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -625.48 and a Gross Margin at -130.45. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.21.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -45.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$258,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 51.70% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,965,937, which is approximately 7.183% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,434,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.9 million in AKTS stocks shares; and ELEMENTAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $14.47 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly 32.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 4,087,725 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,737,410 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,646,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,471,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 773,576 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 755,928 shares during the same period.