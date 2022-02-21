AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell -28.47% so far this year. What now?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] loss -3.47% or -0.02 points to close at $0.42 with a heavy trading volume of 888322 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that AIkido Pharma Announces Share Repurchase Program.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI ) (“AIkido” or the “Company”), a clinical and early-stage drug development company, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $3 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately.

“The Board’s decision to establish this share repurchase program reflects the Company’s commitment to creating shareholder value, our strong balance sheet and the expectations we have for 2022.” said Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. “We will continue our efforts to create shareholder value by continuing to prioritize capital allocation that supports our growth strategies. Further, we anticipate several monetization events this year, from several of our recent investments, which we believe will further augment shareholder value.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.43, the shares rose to $0.4369 and dropped to $0.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIKI points out that the company has recorded -43.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 888322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIKI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for AIKI stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.53 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5501, while it was recorded at 0.4428 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7881 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.10 and a Current Ratio set at 54.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,125,723, which is approximately -0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,278,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 617,763 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 722,353 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,239,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,579,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,115 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 675,027 shares during the same period.