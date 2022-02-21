Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] Is Currently -5.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] loss -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $3.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Advent Technologies signs new contracts worth $2.2 million for delivery of MEA electrochemistry components.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce the signing of new contracts with manufacturers of clean power generation and energy storage solutions for the delivery of electrochemistry components.

The contracts were signed in the fourth quarter of 2021 and have a combined value of $2.2 million. Advent began delivering electrochemistry components in the fourth quarter of 2021 and deliveries are expected to continue through September 2022. The vast majority of the new business is from North American based customers.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. represents 54.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $162.99 million with the latest information. ADN stock price has been found in the range of $2.99 to $3.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 390.97K shares, ADN reached a trading volume of 751974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ADN stock

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.14. With this latest performance, ADN shares dropped by -37.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.84 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ADN is now -1.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] managed to generate an average of -$20,042,796 per employee.Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]

There are presently around $49 million, or 33.50% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,814,184, which is approximately 17.812% of the company’s market cap and around 47.67% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,778,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 million in ADN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.4 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly -0.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 2,893,563 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,978,818 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,536,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,408,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,313 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,995 shares during the same period.