A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $100

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] closed the trading session at $71.20 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.90, while the highest price level was $71.845. The company report on January 27, 2022 that A. O. Smith Reports Record 2021 Earnings per Share of $3.02, an Increase of 42% over 2020 and Introduces 2022 Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.06 percent and weekly performance of -0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AOS reached to a volume of 593278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $82.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $82 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on AOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AOS stock trade performance evaluation

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, AOS shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.21, while it was recorded at 71.65 for the last single week of trading, and 73.08 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.68.

A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,979 million, or 96.70% of AOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,095,155, which is approximately 0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,806,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.21 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $634.4 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly 9.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 8,141,456 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 10,436,412 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 107,530,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,108,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,889 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,406 shares during the same period.