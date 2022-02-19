why The Macerich Company [MAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.80

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] loss -3.28% or -0.54 points to close at $15.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3155754 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that MACERICH RELEASES QUARTERLY RESULTS.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC, the “Company”) today has released its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, to discuss quarterly results. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section). Alternatively, the call is available by phone at Toll-Free 1-888-394-8218 or International (toll) 1-323-794-2588, Conference ID # 9127751.

It opened the trading session at $16.20, the shares rose to $16.41 and dropped to $15.865, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAC points out that the company has recorded 3.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, MAC reached to a volume of 3155754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $19, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MAC stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.56.

Trading performance analysis for MAC stock

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.39 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $2,963 million, or 86.40% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,839,933, which is approximately 0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,642,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.68 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $188.11 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 7.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 21,188,190 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,852,436 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 146,852,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,893,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,518,563 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,643 shares during the same period.