Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [NYSE: MNR] price surged by 0.05 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Monmouth Shareholders Approve Acquisition by ILPT.

Shareholders to Receive $21.00 Per Share in Cash.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of Monmouth by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, a Maryland real estate investment trust (“ILPT”).

A sum of 5525421 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 910.91K shares. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $20.97 and dropped to a low of $20.95 until finishing in the latest session at $20.96.

The one-year MNR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.2. The average equity rating for MNR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNR shares is $20.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

MNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, MNR shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +54.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.69.

Return on Total Capital for MNR is now 5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.85. Additionally, MNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] managed to generate an average of $5,584,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

MNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation go to 7.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [MNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,563 million, or 73.60% of MNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,773,360, which is approximately 1.367% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,495,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.92 million in MNR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.92 million in MNR stock with ownership of nearly 4.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation [NYSE:MNR] by around 15,249,166 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,765,856 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 49,579,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,594,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,380,365 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,836,618 shares during the same period.